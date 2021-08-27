Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 166.2507
Pound Sterling 228.3121
Euro 195.3446
Japanese Yen 1.5145
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.