Ramiz set for top spot in PCB after Mani refuses extension as chairman

  • Chief Executive Wasim Khan will be the acting chairperson until elections are held in the coming days
Syed Ahmed Updated 26 Aug 2021

Former captain-turned commentator Ramiz Raja is set to become the next chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after the incumbent chief Ehsan Mani refused an extension in his term that ended on Wednesday.

The PCB confirmed to Business Recorder on Thursday that Mani refused the one-year extension offered, and has informed the premier of his decision.

Chief Executive Wasim Khan will be the acting chairperson until elections are held in the coming days.

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

Mani met Prime Minister Imran Khan, also the patron in chief of the cricket board, earlier this week in which the premier reportedly asked him to continue as PCB chief for another year.

However, Mani has refused to accept the offer for a short-term extension and relinquished the post.

In the current scenario, Ramiz, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team led by Imran Khan, remains his potential successor. The former captain has also confirmed his nomination.

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

Ramiz confirmed that he has been informed by the Prime Minister's office of his nomination to the PCB's Board of Governors. He is expected to be elected as the next PCB chairman in coming days.

Prime Minister Khan will nominate two members, potentially Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan, for PCB’s governing board. The board will then elect the next chairman. Historically, one of the PM-nominated members is elected on the post.

