ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.9%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,520 Decreased By ▼ -116.02 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.02 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Belgian PM says to end evacuation due to imminent terrorist attacks around Kabul airport

  • Alexander told a press conference a little over 1,400 people were evacuated by Belgium from Kabul, with the last flight arriving at Islamabad last night
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday the country ended its Red Kite evacuation operations after US sources informed the government of an imminent suicide bomb attack around Kabul airport.

De Croo told a press conference a little over 1,400 people were evacuated by Belgium from Kabul, with the last flight arriving at Islamabad last night.

"Wednesday during the day the situation has deteriorated significantly, we got information from American and other sources that there was an imminent suicide bomb attack in the area of the airport and access through the gates was becoming more and more difficult and at some point became impossible," De Croo said.

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Among the 1,400 evacuees, most of them are Belgian nationals but the country of 11 million also transported citizens on behalf of other countries, including the Netherlands.

