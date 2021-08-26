ANL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.82%)
ASC 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
ASL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.35%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
GGGL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
GGL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.56%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
KAPCO 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 150.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.49%)
TELE 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
TRG 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,146 Decreased By ▼ -36.24 (-0.7%)
BR30 25,309 Decreased By ▼ -261.89 (-1.02%)
KSE100 47,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.98 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,015 Decreased By ▼ -74.88 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon

  • The airline said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing Co's MAX aircraft lessor Avolon, paving the way for the 737 MAX jets to return to service.

The airline said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

India's air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SpiceJet did not provide any further details on the settlement.

"As India emerges from COVID-19 and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion," Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman and managing director said.

About 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following a nearly two-year safety ban.

The ban followed two crashes five months apart which killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis since compounded by the pandemic.

737 MAX India's SpiceJet Ltd Boeing Co's lessor Avolon SpiceJet's chairman Directorate General of Civil Aviation Ajay Singh

India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters