ANL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.82%)
ASC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
ASL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.35%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
GGGL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
GGL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.58%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 150.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
PRL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.49%)
TELE 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
TRG 160.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.88%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,146 Decreased By ▼ -36.24 (-0.7%)
BR30 25,304 Decreased By ▼ -267.6 (-1.05%)
KSE100 47,547 Decreased By ▼ -88.84 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,023 Decreased By ▼ -66.93 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
World

Hungary's two military planes have left Afghanistan: defence ministry

Reuters 26 Aug 2021

BUDAPEST: Hungary's two military passenger planes and all its troops taking part in evacuations have left Afghanistan and returned safely to Hungary, the Hungarian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that Hungary's evacuation flights from Afghanistan were nearing an end after the central European country airlifted more than 500 people from Kabul.

