ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.43%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TELE 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
TRG 160.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.88%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,287 Decreased By ▼ -284.57 (-1.11%)
KSE100 47,525 Decreased By ▼ -110.42 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,023 Decreased By ▼ -66.72 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea to convene parliament as economic woes cause strain

  • On the agenda are "modification and supplementation" of the national economic plan
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SEOUL: North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet on Sept. 28 to discuss economic policy and other issues, state media reported on Thursday, as the country faces mounting economic crises.

On the agenda are "modification and supplementation" of the national economic plan, as well as laws related to city and country development, education and recycling, KCNA news agency reported.

The North's parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on issues such as governing structures and budgets that have been created by the state's powerful Workers' Party, members of which form the vast majority of the assembly.

The decision to convene the parliament came at a plenary meeting of the SPA's standing committee on Tuesday, KCNA said.

North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued UN sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather, South Korea's central bank has estimated.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

In June, leader Kim Jong Un said the country faced a "tense" food situation, citing the pandemic and last year's typhoons. This summer has seen another round of damaging storms, raising concerns that the harvest could be affected.

Kim Jong Un North Korea KCNA news agency Supreme People's Assembly North Korea's economy

North Korea to convene parliament as economic woes cause strain

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters