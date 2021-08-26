DTI awarded ‘NEBOSH Gold Status’

LAHORE: Descon Technical Institute (DTI) has been awarded the NEBOSH Gold Status recently. This achievement shows the utmost dedication and hard work of the DTI team and their efforts to develop a school of safety, a prestigious HSE programme designed to provide quality education and certifications in the field.

DTI’s ‘School of Safety’ aims to impart theoretical and practical training in the domain of occupational health and safety for their local courses like ‘Safety Inspector’ as well as International accredited courses which include NEBOSH-UK, IOSH-UK, and HABC.

DTI’s affiliation with NEBOSH started in 2016 and since then they have trained approximately 400 students in the International General Certificate which is a Level 3 course in occupational health and safety. The NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC) in Occupational Health and Safety provides a broad understanding of health and safety issues and is an essential qualification for anyone working in or wanting to work in safety and health anywhere in the world.

GM Murtuza Ali stated that, “We are determined to continue working hard towards achieving our goal of becoming an internationally recognized brand in the field of technical training.”

DTI acknowledges the unwavering support and involvement of their management for continual improvement in the success of this project. DTI now holds the beacon of light as far as occupational health and safety training is concerned and also aspires to further enhance the progress by applying for advanced level courses in Health and Safety from NEBOSH as well as other affiliation bodies in the near future.—PR

