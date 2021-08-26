ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Pakistan

DTI awarded ‘NEBOSH Gold Status’

26 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Descon Technical Institute (DTI) has been awarded the NEBOSH Gold Status recently. This achievement shows the utmost dedication and hard work of the DTI team and their efforts to develop a school of safety, a prestigious HSE programme designed to provide quality education and certifications in the field.

DTI’s ‘School of Safety’ aims to impart theoretical and practical training in the domain of occupational health and safety for their local courses like ‘Safety Inspector’ as well as International accredited courses which include NEBOSH-UK, IOSH-UK, and HABC.

DTI’s affiliation with NEBOSH started in 2016 and since then they have trained approximately 400 students in the International General Certificate which is a Level 3 course in occupational health and safety. The NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC) in Occupational Health and Safety provides a broad understanding of health and safety issues and is an essential qualification for anyone working in or wanting to work in safety and health anywhere in the world.

GM Murtuza Ali stated that, “We are determined to continue working hard towards achieving our goal of becoming an internationally recognized brand in the field of technical training.”

DTI acknowledges the unwavering support and involvement of their management for continual improvement in the success of this project. DTI now holds the beacon of light as far as occupational health and safety training is concerned and also aspires to further enhance the progress by applying for advanced level courses in Health and Safety from NEBOSH as well as other affiliation bodies in the near future.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

