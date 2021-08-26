ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
US, China trade fresh barbs over disputed seas

AFP 26 Aug 2021

HANOI: Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday the US would find new ways to “raise the pressure on Beijing”, accusing China of bullying in hotly disputed Asian waters for the second time in two days.

Harris made the comments as she began a visit to Vietnam to stress US commitment to Asia, a trip critics have slammed as tone-deaf given the parallels with the superpower’s evacuations from Saigon and Kabul.

During a meeting with Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Harris said the US would continue to challenge Beijing’s “bullying and excessive maritime claims” in the South China Sea.

“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” she added.

During the Singapore leg of her regional trip Tuesday, Harris also accused China of intimidation in the resource-rich waterway.

China hit back at the accusations through its state media on Wednesday, accusing the US of hypocrisy in attempting to “coerce and intimidate” countries in the region in its “scheme to contain China”.

Harris’ arrival in Vietnam was delayed due to what US officials called an “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi, an apparent reference to the so-called “Havana syndrome” which has afflicted US diplomats in several countries including China and Russia.

It is not clear what causes the syndrome, leading to unproven allegations that Russians or others used high-intensity electronic devices to physically harm US diplomats.

UNITED NATIONS Kamala Harris Nguyen Xuan Phuc Asian waters

