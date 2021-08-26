KP Water Resource Commission becomes functional

PESHAWAR: The Water Resource Commission (WRC) constituted by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the protection, preservation and effective management of water resources become functional formally on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the commission held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has thus become the first ever province of the country to have its Water Resources Commission. Besides provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagara, Mohibullah Khan, Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and administrative secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The 21-member commission has been constituted under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Act 2020, and is headed by the Chief Minister. Other members of the commission include concerned provincial ministers, chief secretary, concerned administrative secretaries and experts from the private sector.

The commission would take all such policy decisions for the purpose of conserving, redistributing and augmenting the water resources in the province, allocating water resources for different purposes and securing the proper use of water resources in the province. The commission will meet at least once after a period of six months. It is pertinent to mention here that the first meeting of the commission is coinciding with World Water Week 2021.

While briefing the meeting about different aspects of Water Resources Commission, It was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Regulatory Authority has also been established for the implementation of policy decisions of the commission and to regulate all the matters related to water resources. The Water Regulatory Authority will also work as working group of the commission’s for policy formulation.

The provincial government has also designed an Integrated Water Resource Management Plan which focuses on social, economic, environmental and technical aspects regarding management of water resources. Similarly, Rivers Protection Act has been enacted in order to protect the water resources and to protect the rivers from pollution.

The forum was informed that framing of a number of bylaws and regulations under Water Act, 2020 was in progress and necessary amendments have been made in the rules of business of all the concerned departments to identify and assign responsibilities to the relevant departments with regard to better and efficient management of water resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021