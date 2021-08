PIA to operate UAE charter flights from 28th

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to operate charter flights for United Arab Emirates (UAE) by August 28, 2021.

According to details, the PIA is going to operate charter flights from Pakistan to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The flights will be operated from Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Sialkot.

Two flights, one to Islamabad and the other to Peshawar will be departed on August 28 while flights to Lahore and Sialkot will be operated on August 29.

