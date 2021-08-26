Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA
For 12 months 0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA
For 2 Years 0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA
For 3 Years 0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA
For 4 years 0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA
For 5 years 0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1834% PA 0.5666% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1564% PA 0.5936% PA
For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.8379% PA
For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.3379% PA
For 3 Years 0.0371% PA 1.5879% PA
For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.8379% PA
For 5 years 0.0371% PA 1.9629% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA
For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA
For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA
For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA
For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA
For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA
For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA
For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA
For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA
For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA
For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA
========================================================
