Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0970% PA 0.6530% PA For 12 months 0.0130% PA 0.8620% PA For 2 Years 0.0130% PA 1.3620% PA For 3 Years 0.0130% PA 1.6120% PA For 4 years 0.0130% PA 1.8620% PA For 5 years 0.0130% PA 1.9870% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1834% PA 0.5666% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1564% PA 0.5936% PA For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.8379% PA For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.3379% PA For 3 Years 0.0371% PA 1.5879% PA For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.8379% PA For 5 years 0.0371% PA 1.9629% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.08.2021 VALUE 25.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1823% PA 0.5677% PA For 12 Months -0.1937% PA 0.6813% PA For 2 Years -0.1937% PA 1.1813% PA For 3 Years -0.1937% PA 1.4313% PA For 4 Years -0.1937% PA 1.6813% PA For 5 years -0.1937% PA 1.8063% PA ========================================================

