Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,451,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 213,100,070 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

On Tuesday, 10,798 new deaths and 576,631 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Vietnam with 1,122 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 1,041 and Mexico with 940.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 630,816 deaths from 38,075,085 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 575,742 deaths from 20,614,866 cases, India with 435,758 deaths from 32,512,366 cases, Mexico with 254,466 deaths from 3,249,878 cases, and Peru with 197,944 deaths from 2,143,691 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 600 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 297, Czech Republic with 284, Republic of North Macedonia with 275 and Brazil with 271.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,425,912 deaths from 42,806,287 cases, Europe 1,237,800 deaths from 62,128,207 infections, and Asia 761,711 deaths from 49,045,256 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 657,651 deaths from 39,549,596 cases, Africa 190,733 deaths from 7,588,451 cases, Middle East 176,426 deaths from 11,871,438 cases, and Oceania 1,655 deaths from 110,836 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.