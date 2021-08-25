ANL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.33%)
Russia to evacuate over 500 people from Afghanistan

  • Four military transport aircraft would be involved in the operation that would also evacuate citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: Russia will evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan, including Russian and other citizens, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

Four military transport aircraft would be involved in the operation that would also evacuate citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, it said.

Russia's evacuation operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

Russia accuses US of forcing Afghans on Central Asia

The Russian government plans to request flights out of Afghanistan in September for Afghan students who are planning to study in Russia, the embassy said on Tuesday.

