ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Irrigation deparment's lands: DC Hyderabad orders removal of encroachments

Recorder Report 25 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting regarding removal of the encroachment on irrigation Department at his office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the second phase of removal of encroachments has been completed and now in the third stage all the DC must complete their homework so that the encroachments can be removed as per the court orders.

He directed the officers of the Irrigation Department to liaise with all the DCs of the division and identify the encroachments on the irrigated lands so that the government lands could be relinquished. The Chief Secretary Sindh had also convened a meeting in which a committee was constituted to decide on the encroachments land of irrigation department by seeking records from the Revenue Department.

He further said that the decision of the court should be awaited to end encroachments on the lands on which cases are pending in the court. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts gave a briefing regarding the encroachments on the lands of the Irrigation Department in their district.

They said that arrangements would be made soon with the officers of Irrigation and Revenue Department to remove the encroachments so that the orders of the court could be fully implemented. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti said that the first and second phase of removal of encroachments in Tando Muhammad Khan district has been completed and a comprehensive report in this regard has also been sent to the Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, AC Rural Sirhan Abro and other officers attended the meeting. While the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division participated through video link.

