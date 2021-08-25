Irrigation deparment's lands: DC Hyderabad orders removal of encroachments

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting regarding removal of the encroachment on irrigation Department at his office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the second phase of removal of encroachments has been completed and now in the third stage all the DC must complete their homework so that the encroachments can be removed as per the court orders.

He directed the officers of the Irrigation Department to liaise with all the DCs of the division and identify the encroachments on the irrigated lands so that the government lands could be relinquished. The Chief Secretary Sindh had also convened a meeting in which a committee was constituted to decide on the encroachments land of irrigation department by seeking records from the Revenue Department.

He further said that the decision of the court should be awaited to end encroachments on the lands on which cases are pending in the court. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts gave a briefing regarding the encroachments on the lands of the Irrigation Department in their district.

They said that arrangements would be made soon with the officers of Irrigation and Revenue Department to remove the encroachments so that the orders of the court could be fully implemented. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti said that the first and second phase of removal of encroachments in Tando Muhammad Khan district has been completed and a comprehensive report in this regard has also been sent to the Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, AC Rural Sirhan Abro and other officers attended the meeting. While the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division participated through video link.

