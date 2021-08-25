20 finalists announced for 2021 Shell Tameer Awards

KARACHI: Shell Tameer is Shell's flagship social investment programme, aimed at developing and strengthening young Pakistani entrepreneurs and driving innovation and enterprise development in the country.

This year Tameer launched its 8th Shell Tameer Awards, with young entrepreneurs from across Pakistan competing to win and be recognised for their ideas and innovative businesses.

The competition rewards and recognises Pakistan's youth building innovative businesses that power sustainable development and create job opportunities in the country. 20 finalists have been shortlisted across six award categories from 125 applicants received from all over the country.

These 20 finalists will receive mentoring and coaching from Shell's international consultants DAI, after which they will have an opportunity to pitch their business to an expert jury for final winner selection. The winners will be announced at the awards event scheduled for September 18, 2021.

Start-ups and innovators in their prototype stage were eligible to participate under six categories. 'Clean Energy Solutions' (CES) category includes disruptive technologies for access to energy, off-grid solutions, energy-efficiency etc. 'Empowering Women' (EW) category recognises innovative tech solutions that enable gender equality and new livelihood opportunities. Technology Innovation' (TI) category fosters e-commerce, FinTech & smart solutions for Health, Education & Business. Other categories include; 'Circular Economy' (CE), 'Transportation & Mobility' (T&M) and 'Bright Ideas Award' (BIA).

Haroon Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pakistan Limited expressed, "Transforming creative ideas into sustainable enterprises, providing business solutions for the challenges of an increasingly complex world, helps us progress as a nation. We are pleased to announce 20 bright and young innovators who have made it to the finals. We thank all who participated, we are proud of you for investing in your business for the progress of Pakistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021