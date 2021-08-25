ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
World

PNG bans India flights in diplomatic spat over Covid breach

AFP 25 Aug 2021

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea banned flights from India indefinitely on Tuesday and accused the South Asian country's diplomats of "deception" over apparent breaches to Covid-19 travel rules.

The Melanesian nation's top Covid-19 official said in an act of deliberate "deception" India's High Commission helped dozens of unauthorised travellers - some Covid-positive - to arrive in Papua New Guinea.

A repatriation charter flight from India arrived in Papua New Guinea via Indonesia early on Tuesday with 111 people on board, 30 more than the original number approved, according to officials.

The flight had been the subject of intense negotiations between officials in both countries and was rejected four times by Papua New Guinea over virus fears before an agreement was reached to allow 81 passengers to enter.

Police Commissioner David Manning said "India's High Commission in Port Moresby deliberately participated in the deception" to bring more than that number in.

"As a consequence of this deliberate show of disrespect against the people and Government of Papua New Guinea, there is now an indefinite ban on any further repatriation flights from India," he said.

Indian government officials in Port Moresby and New Delhi did not immediately comment on the allegations. Airline operators CapaJet and Garuda Indonesia were also banned from entering Papua New Guinea airspace "until further notice," he added.

