ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Cotton futures soften on better crop conditions

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures weakened on Tuesday, after a federal weekly report indicated improvement in crop conditions, boosting concerns of increased supplies in a tight market.

Cotton contracts for December fell 0.09 cent, or 0.1%, to 93.27 cents per lb, by 11:49 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT). Earlier, the contract dropped as much as 1.6% to 91.91 cents per lb.

"The crop is coming along very nicely, recent storms didn't do any damage. Supplies in the US are incredibly tight and it could make getting cotton out to end-users in October and November very complex," said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.

Macro supply worries due to logistical and freighting issues, could become a bullish factor, something market participants are watching and trying to manage, Lea said.

The US Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report released on Monday showed 71% of the US crop was in good-to-excellent condition, up from 67% a week ago, and from 46% a year ago.

Despite recent dips, prices will likely rise and producers will start to sell, and given that the crop is late and there are question marks around the weather, no one is very worried about the market going down a lot, Lea added.

The dollar eased, making cotton cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, likely helping demand, and thereby limiting losses. Total futures market volume fell by 6,447 to 12,795 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,203 to 269,460 contracts in the previous session.

