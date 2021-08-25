Met office predicts rain

LAHORE: Met office has predicted rain in the city during the intermittent night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the latest prediction, rain is also expected in other upper parts of the province, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal.

Earlier, the weather remained hot and humid throughout Tuesday. Met Office said the highest and lowest temperatures remained in between 34C and 32C. Similarly, the department is of the view that chances of rain are also very much likely in and around the coastal areas, as a new system of monsoon has entered the city.

