Recorder Report 25 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Allied Bank Ltd #                 20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd #          24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #       23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                 28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd #       23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I
Power Holding Ltd                 25-08-2021   31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. #   25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40% (ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd #                     01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                 07-09-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20% (ii)        30-08-2021
JS Global Capital Ltd             01-09-2021   07-09-2021   100% (i)        30-08-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15% (i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70% (ii)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7% (ii)       08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B    09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50% (ii)     09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50% (ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40% (ii)        10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B    13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300% (F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245% (F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15% (F), 15% B  15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80% (F)         15-09-2021    24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100% (F),10%B   16-09-2021    25-09-2021
Lucky C ement Ltd                 14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120% (F)        17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10% (F)         20-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26% (ii)        20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200% (F)        21-09-2021    29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10% (F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B   22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100% (F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40% (F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35% (F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5% (F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

