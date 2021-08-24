ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccines

AFP Updated 24 Aug 2021

BRAZZAVILLE: The World Health Organization hit out on Tuesday at the "shocking disparity" in access to coronavirus vaccines, with only four countries in Africa able to meet their inoculation targets so far.

"Globally, 140 countries have vaccinated at least 10 percent of their populations," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of an online meeting of African health ministers.

"But in our continent, only four countries have been able to reach that target, owing to the shocking disparity in access to vaccines."

The WHO secretary-general said that "the vaccine crisis illustrates the fundamental weakness at the root of the pandemic: the lack of global solidarity and sharing".

And that included the sharing of information and data, biological samples, resources, technology and tools, he said.

WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

Covax, the global programme co-sponsored by the WHO that tries to secure vaccines for nations with less financial clout, has delivered 40 million doses to African countries, according to WHO Africa regional director, Matshidiso Moeti.

"This is a small fraction of the doses needed across the continent to protect people from severe Covid-19 illness and death," she said.

"We deeply regret the delays and difficulties in keeping to agreements due to unforeseen factors as the pandemic unfolded. We have indeed learned many lessons."

Moeti said that the Covid-19 pandemic "presents both an opportunity and a stark warning of the need to re-think systems that reinforce injustices, and to invest more in building a healthier, fairer world."

The three-day meeting of the WHO's regional committee for Africa, is also scheduled to discuss other diseases, such as polio, cervical cancer, tuberculosis, AIDS, STDs, hepatitis and meningitis.

