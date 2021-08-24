Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,439,888 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 212,428,950 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,632 new deaths and 652,192 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,038, followed by United States with 879 and Russia with 794.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 629,411 deaths from 37,939,681 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 574,848 deaths from 20,583,994 cases, India with 435,110 deaths from 32,474,773 cases, Mexico with 253,526 deaths from 3,231,616 cases, and Peru with 197,921 deaths from 2,142,565 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 600 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 297, the Czech Republic with 284, Macedonia with 273 and Brazil with 270.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,423,467 deaths from 42,721,079 cases, Europe 1,235,684 deaths from 61,945,581 infections, and Asia 757,373 deaths from 48,873,438 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 656,204 deaths from 39,409,549 cases, Africa 189,939 deaths from 7,563,784 cases, the Middle East 175,575 deaths from 11,805,855 cases, and Oceania 1,646 deaths from 109,664 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.