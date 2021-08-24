Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

KUALA LUMPUR: Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak.

An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.

It brings the total virus deaths in the sultanate on Borneo island to five since the start of the pandemic.

The country, home to about 450,000 people, reported its last Covid-19 death in June last year.

Brunei introduced fresh curbs in August after seeing its first local infections for 15 months.

Authorities have closed cinemas and places of worship, banned dining in at restaurants and barred people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons.

Another 110 new virus cases were recorded Tuesday, taking total infections to 1,983 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brunei's outbreak remains small compared to other parts of Southeast Asia, which are battling fierce virus waves driven by the Delta variant.