ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
World

Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

  • The country reported its last Covid-19 death in June last year
AFP 24 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak.

An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.

It brings the total virus deaths in the sultanate on Borneo island to five since the start of the pandemic.

The country, home to about 450,000 people, reported its last Covid-19 death in June last year.

Brunei introduced fresh curbs in August after seeing its first local infections for 15 months.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

Authorities have closed cinemas and places of worship, banned dining in at restaurants and barred people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons.

Another 110 new virus cases were recorded Tuesday, taking total infections to 1,983 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brunei's outbreak remains small compared to other parts of Southeast Asia, which are battling fierce virus waves driven by the Delta variant.

Coronavirus Brunei

Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

