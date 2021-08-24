ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.80 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.35%)
PACE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
PRL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.68 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,971 Decreased By ▼ -6.67 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,940 Decreased By ▼ -172.06 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,219 Decreased By ▼ -118.87 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
South African rand slightly firmer before jobs data

  • The rand traded at 15.12 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close and adding to gains made on Monday
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand firmed slightly early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of second-quarter unemployment data.

At 0725 GMT, the rand traded at 15.12 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close and adding to gains made on Monday.

Johannesburg-listed stocks opened higher, with the Top-40 index up around 1.1%.

The statistics agency will release jobs data for April-June around 0930 GMT. South Africa's composite leading business cycle indicator fell by 2.3% in June, central bank data showed earlier.

Investors are watching both releases for clues on how quickly Africa's most industrialised economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rand was supported for a second day as gains in global stock markets lifted risk appetite more broadly, with the dollar bruised following its sharpest one-day fall since May.

Later in the week investor attention will turn to the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that could map out an end to US pandemic-era stimulus.

South African government bonds were a touch weaker early on Tuesday, with the yield on the 2030 instrument rising 0.5 basis point to 8.885%.

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

A case of political victimisation?

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

