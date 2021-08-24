ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.80 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.35%)
PACE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
PRL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -12.3 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,965 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 47,934 Decreased By ▼ -177.88 (-0.37%)
KSE30 19,219 Decreased By ▼ -118.73 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

  • The Palestinian health ministry said Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in the Balata refugee camp
AFP 24 Aug 2021

NABLUS: A 15-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank Tuesday when clashes erupted after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp near Nablus in search of a suspect.

The Palestinian health ministry said Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in the Balata refugee camp.

The Israeli army said it had conducted an overnight operation in the camp to apprehend "a suspect".

"During the mission, live ammunition was fired at troops from rooftops. The troops responded with fire towards the sources of the shooting," it said in a statement.

According to the army, rioting then broke out, with residents hurling blocks and other objects from rooftops at Israeli soldiers.

Rocket fire from Lebanon draws retaliatory Israeli shelling

"During the riot, a number of soldiers spotted a suspect on a rooftop holding a large object in his hands, attempting to throw it at an (Israeli) soldier standing underneath the building.

"One of the soldiers responded with live fire and a hit was identified," the statement added, without commenting directly on the teenager's death.

Deadly unrest is common in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory Israeli has occupied since 1967.

Earlier this month, four Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the restive Jenin refugee camp.

West Bank Nablus Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash Balata refugee camp Jenin refugee camp

Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

A case of political victimisation?

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters