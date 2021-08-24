ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
GGL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.28%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.36%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
UNITY 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -17.56 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,999 Increased By ▲ 21.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -281.28 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -157.1 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Firmer commodity prices help Australia, NZ dollars make tiny gains

  • The Aussie dollar was only 0.08% higher at $0.7216 at 4:33 GTM, putting it 1.5% away from the nine-month low of $0.7106 it reached on Friday
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose slightly against the greenback on Tuesday, helped by improving commodity prices, and some weakness in the US currency ahead of a central bankers convention hosted by the Federal Reserve.

The Aussie dollar was only 0.08% higher at $0.7216 at 4:33 GTM, putting it 1.5% away from the nine-month low of $0.7106 it reached on Friday. The next resistance level lies around $0.7269.

The kiwi dollar too was slightly higher at $0.6895. To now stand around 1.3% stronger than Friday's nine-month low of $0.6807.

A 3% jump in iron ore prices helped both currencies to steady.

"The recovery in currencies is fuelled by short covering especially the oversold commodity currencies," Philip Wee DBS foreign exchange strategist said.

"This is likely to be limited ... (and) a consolidation rather than the start of a trend reversal."

Both currencies have been laid low by weak commodity prices and the spread of the Delta variant at home, with Sydney extending a strict lockdown until the end of September and New Zealand lengthening its national lockdown.

As a result of the lockdown, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided against raising interest rates this week.

"The recovery in equities and risk appetite, together with what the market appears to be viewing as 'light' at the end of the 'lockdown tunnel' has helped the Kiwi claw its way back," said ANZ analysts.

"On balance the market seems to be slanting toward the view that NZ will beat Delta, and if that is the case, that should put official cash rate hikes ... back on the table later in the year."

A speech by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole conference this week will be closely watched by investors betting on when the Fed starts to wind down its bond-buying program, traders said.

New Zealand bonds fell, with yields rising three basis points across the curve, while yields on 10-year Australian debt were 3.6 basis points higher at 1.137%, putting it 12 basis points below US yields.

Yields in Australian 3-year bonds rose two basis points to 0.219%.

