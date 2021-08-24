ANL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
ASC 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.17%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.01%)
PACE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.63%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
POWER 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
UNITY 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
BR100 5,240 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,075 Increased By ▲ 97.52 (0.38%)
KSE100 47,965 Decreased By ▼ -147.13 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,245 Decreased By ▼ -92.12 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ramps up Afghan evacuations after Taliban warn of 'red line'

  • Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to pull out American forces
AFP 24 Aug 2021

KABUL: US troops led an increasingly desperate effort Tuesday to airlift thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would allow foreign forces to carry out evacuations for just one more week.

US President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to pull out American forces, with Britain to lobby at a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday for a longer presence.

About 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul's airport since the Taliban swept into power 10 days ago.

But crowds continued to mass outside the airport, with Afghans terrified of facing life under the Taliban.

Many fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of sharia law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001, or retribution for working with the US-backed government over the past two decades.

"The Taliban are the same as they were 20 years ago," Nilofar Bayat, a women's rights activist and former captain of Afghanistan's wheelchair basketball, said after fleeing and arriving in Spain.

"If you see Afghanistan now, it's all men, there are no women because they don't accept woman as part of society."

'Red line'

The Taliban, who ended two decades of war with an astonishingly swift rout of government forces, had been publicly tolerant of the evacuation effort.

But on Monday they described next week's cut-off date as a "red line".

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations -- the answer is no there would be consequences," spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.

He said any foreign military presence beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation".

The Taliban achieved their stunning victory thanks to Biden's decision to accelerate a deal forged by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to pull out nearly all American troops from Afghanistan.

Eat humble pie

However he was forced to redeploy thousands of troops after the fall of Kabul to oversee the airlift.

Biden and his top aides have repeatedly insisted they are aiming to stick to their August 31 deadline.

"The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

But European and British leaders are calling for more time.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would raise the issue at the G7 virtual summit.

Germany also said it was in talks with NATO allies and the Taliban to keep Kabul's airport open for evacuations beyond August 31, while France said "additional time is needed to complete ongoing operations".

The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and left at least eight people dead.

Some of have been crushed to death and at least one, a youth football player, died after falling off a plane.

The German defence ministry said Monday an Afghan soldier was killed and three others wounded in a firefight with unknown assailants.

New government

The Taliban are currently working on forming a government, but two sources within the movement told AFP there would be no announcement on a cabinet until the last US soldier has left Afghanistan.

The Taliban have repeatedly claimed to be different from their 1990s incarnation, and have declared an amnesty for government forces and officials.

But an intelligence assessment conducted for the United Nations said militants were going door-to-door hunting former government officials and those who worked with US and NATO forces.

In the capital, the former insurgents have enforced some sense of calm, with their fighters patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.

But they are also intent on quashing the last notable Afghan military resistance to their rule, made up of ex-government forces in the Panjshir Valley, north of the capital.

The Panjshir has long been known as an anti-Taliban bastion.

One of the leaders of the movement, named the National Resistance Front, is the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Another is Amrullah Saleh, a vice president and head of intelligence in the fallen government.

The Taliban have said they have massed forces outside the valley, but would prefer a negotiated end to the stand off.

Joe Biden NATO Taliban US troops G7 summit Suhail Shaheen US allied Afghans Nilofar Bayat G7 virtual summit

US ramps up Afghan evacuations after Taliban warn of 'red line'

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm'

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters