Auction for Lahore's SIH on 26th

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Division Monday announced to hold auction for Lahore's Services International Hotel (SIH) on Thursday (Aug 26). The venue of the auction is a local hotel in Lahore. The transaction is expected to be completed by early September.

The state-owned, Services International Hotel, based in Lahore, has been under consideration for privatisation for years. In March 2021, the cabinet committee approved the reserve price for its lands and buildings estimated at more than Rs2 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

auction Privatisation Division SIH Lahore's Services International Hotel

