Auction for Lahore's SIH on 26th
24 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Division Monday announced to hold auction for Lahore's Services International Hotel (SIH) on Thursday (Aug 26). The venue of the auction is a local hotel in Lahore. The transaction is expected to be completed by early September.
The state-owned, Services International Hotel, based in Lahore, has been under consideration for privatisation for years. In March 2021, the cabinet committee approved the reserve price for its lands and buildings estimated at more than Rs2 billion.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Sindh schools with '100pc vaccinated staff' will be allowed to reopen
Auction for Lahore's SIH on 26th
Taliban warn of 'consequences' as US ramps up evacuation
A case of political victimisation?
Pakistan has facilitated evacuation of 3,234 foreign nationals from Afghanistan: FM Qureshi
Taliban have assured TTP will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid
Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation
In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30
UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers
KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks
Pentagon set to make Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval
Read more stories
Comments