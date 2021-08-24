ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
500 books donated to Sindh Agriculture University

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Ghulam Sarwar Soomro, a former student of Sindh Agriculture University and retired Chief of Agricultural Policy Institute of National Food and Agricultural Research of Pakistan, has donated 500 agricultural books and journals for the Central Library of Sindh Agriculture University.

A brief ceremony in this regard was held at the Vice Chancellor's office on Monday where Ghulam Sarwar Soomro handed over the books to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor said that the Sindh Agriculture University is suffering through financial difficulties nowadays, so the alumni of the university can help the students in books, scientific instruments and scholarships, and this process will be an expression of their love for their own mother institution. Vice Chancellor said that the alumni should perform their role to overcome the current financial dilemma and help students in various fields.

Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri Ghulam Sarwar Soomro

