Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (August 23, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 23.08.2021 VALUE 23.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1193% PA 0.6308% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0954% PA 0.6546% PA For 12 months -0.0148% PA 0.8603% PA For 2 Years -0.0148% PA 1.3603% PA For 3 Years -0.0148% PA 1.6103% PA For 4 years -0.0148% PA 1.8603% PA For 5 years -0.0148% PA 1.9853% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 23.08.2021 VALUE 23.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1825% PA 0.5675% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1531% PA 0.5969% PA For 12 Months -0.0426% PA 0.8324% PA For 2 Years -0.0426% PA 1.3324% PA For 3 Years -0.0426% PA 1.5824% PA For 4 years -0.0426% PA 1.8324% PA For 5 years -0.0426% PA 1.9574% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 23.08.2021 VALUE 23.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3073% PA 1.0573% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA For 12 Months 0.2536% PA 1.1286% PA For 2 Years 0.2536% PA 1.6286% PA For 3 Years 0.2536% PA 1.8786% PA For 4 years 0.2536% PA 2.1286% PA For 5 years 0.2536% PA 2.2536% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 23.08.2021 VALUE 23.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1498% PA 0.6002% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA For 12 Months 0.1940% PA 0.6810% PA For 2 Years 0.1940% PA 1.1810% PA For 3 Years 0.1940% PA 1.4310% PA For 4 Years 0.1940% PA 1.6810% PA For 5 years 0.1940% PA 1.8060% PA ========================================================

