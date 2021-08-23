World
Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows
- Haji Mohammad Idris named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy
23 Aug 2021
The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.
Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.
He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
