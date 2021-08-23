Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,430,846 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 211,759,090 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

On Sunday, 7,724 new deaths and 446,969 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 842 new deaths, followed by Russia with 776 and Vietnam with 737.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths from 37,709,970 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 574,527 deaths from 20,570,891 cases, India with 434,756 deaths from 32,449,306 cases, Mexico with 253,155 deaths from 3,225,073 cases, and Peru with 197,879 deaths from 2,142,153 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 600 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, Czech Republic with 284, Republic of North Macedonia with 272 and Brazil with 270.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,421,977 deaths from 42,668,413 cases, Europe 1,233,733 deaths from 61,798,277 infections, and Asia 754,136 deaths from 48,723,190 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 655,295 deaths from 39,178,027 cases, Africa 189,255 deaths from 7,535,269 cases, Middle East 174,813 deaths from 11,747,781 cases, and Oceania 1,637 deaths from 108,141 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.