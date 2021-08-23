Pakistan appreciates OIC emergency meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has appreciated the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that was called to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone call with Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. In a tweet, FM Qureshi said that the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

During the phone call, Qureshi stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is of critical importance both for Kabul as well as for the region. It is important that the international community support the Afghan people during the crisis, Qureshi told his counterpart.

FM Qureshi also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in facilitating evacuations of personnel from diplomatic missions, international organisations, media and others from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the OIC said that Afghanistan should never again be allowed to shelter "terrorist organisations", and called for inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis following the Taliban's takeover.

OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

In a statement, the OIC "called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and not allow terrorist organisations to have a foothold there."

It also raised alarm over the humanitarian situation in the country, with surging numbers of displaced people and refugees.

The organisation "called on the Member States, the Islamic financial institutions, and partners to act swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that need it the most and urgently."