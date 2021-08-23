ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

AFP 23 Aug 2021

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said Sunday Afghanistan should never again be allowed to shelter "terrorist organisations", and called for inclusive dialogue to resolve the crisis following the Taliban's takeover.

The Jeddah-based organisation said it would dispatch envoys to Afghanistan to stress the importance of "peace, stability, and national reconciliation".

Other multi-national organisations have indicated they will convene to consider how to tackle the situation in Afghanistan, including the G7, a week after Taliban militants re-took power.

OIC to convene extraordinary session on Afghanistan situation on Sunday

In a statement, the OIC "called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and not allow terrorist organisations to have a foothold there."

It also raised the alarm over the humanitarian situation in the country, with surging numbers of displaced people and refugees.

The organisation "called on the Member States, the Islamic financial institutions, and partners to act swiftly to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas that need it the most and urgently."

Afghanistan OIC refugees G7 Afghan dialogue Taliban's takeover

