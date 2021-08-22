In defiance of Sindh's directive, private schools say will reopen on August 23

The All Pakistan Private Schools' Federation (APPSF) has announced that all private schools in Sindh will begin "outdoor classes" from August 23, in outright defiance of the provincial government's orders that stated institutes would not reopen just yet.

Kashif Mirza, chairperson of the APPSF, said in an interview to a private TV channel that private schools in Sindh would open from August 23, adding that "we are ready to accept the risk of being arrested or having our schools sealed.”

Mirza stated that in the event that schools are sealed by the provincial authorities, classes would be held outdoors. "Children in Sindh have an equal right to education," said Mirza.

Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM

The Sindh government had earlier extended the date for reopening schools, citing rising number of coronavirus cases. Sindh has remained the most affected in the last few months with its overall tally surpassing that of Punjab.

However, the government has eased some restrictions in the province.

"How will you curb the virus when everything else is open?, asked Mirza, appealing to "call students back to school with SOPs."

The chairperson assured that the majority of the teaching and non-teaching staff members at private schools has already been vaccinated against the virus, adding that most of the parents "are onboard with the decision."

Mirza said the schools’ owners association was also due to hold a protest march on Monday evening and parents were expected to attend and participate.

This retaliation comes after the Sindh government notified that all public and private institutions would remain closed "until further orders", making it the third time their decision to reopen schools has changed.

Barring Sindh, educational institutions to reopen in phases

“In pursuance of [the] decision of the Sindh Corona Task Force meeting and with the approval of competent authority, all public and private educational institutions under [the] administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed till further orders,” the notification issued on Saturday reads.

Education Institutions in Sindh were expected to reopen from August 23. However, the date was extended by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over rising coronavirus concerns, as the positivity ratio in Karachi climbed to an alarming 14%.