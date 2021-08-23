South African rand firmer as global sentiment lifts

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand started the week on a firmer footing on Monday, benefiting from improved risk appetite on global markets.

At 0647 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2700 against the dollar, 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The safe-haven dollar was down 0.2% against a basket of peers, as a bounce in Asian stocks fuelled risk-taking and lifted emerging market assets.

"This morning we have woken up with a little more 'risk-on' sentiment," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a morning note, linking the improved mood to optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and easing lockdown restrictions.

Last week the rand had a torrid time, losing almost 4% against the dollar as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year boosted the US currency at the expense of riskier assets.

This week, South Africa-focused investors will look to unemployment data, the producer price index and the central bank's leading indicator for clues about the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

So far a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and halting, with recent riots detracting from a strong first quarter.

Government bonds were also a touch stronger early on Monday, as the yield on the 2030 bond dipped 1.5 basis point to 8.94%.