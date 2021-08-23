World
Singapore PM Lee says values US renewing ties with allies
- Speaking during a joint news conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Lee said Singapore had offered support for evacuations from Afghanistan
23 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday his country valued the United States renewing its ties with the city-state and other allies.
Speaking during a joint news conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Lee said Singapore had offered support for evacuations from Afghanistan.
Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence
Harris will also visit Vietnam this week on her trip to Asia, where US officials aim to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the region and address concerns about China's claims to disputed parts of the South China Sea.
OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue
Singapore PM Lee says values US renewing ties with allies
Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC
Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval
Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets
NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base
EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities
Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy
India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach
Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told
G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow
Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports
Read more stories
Comments