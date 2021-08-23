ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
PIA trying to evacuate foreign nationals at the earliest: CEO

NNI 23 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said on Sunday that the evacuation operation for the foreign nationals in Kabul was continued.

Arshad Malik said in a statement that the PIA management is trying to evacuate the foreign nationals from Kabul at the earliest. He added that there was neither security nor government in Kabul.

The PIA CEO said that they have cleared the runway of Kabul airport and PIA could work in a better way if security is provided.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended its flight operations for Kabul temporarily after the country's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that they had so far evacuated around 2000 people.

The national flag carrier was planning for more flights for the Afghan capital in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreign travelers.

"As soon as the permission is received, a special flight will depart for Kabul to airlift passengers stranded in the Afghan capital," they said.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan has evacuated around 2,000 people from Kabul including journalists, members of the international bodies, and various embassies.

Sharing the details in a video on his Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is playing a pivotal role in evacuations from the Afghan capital in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

He had said that so far 4000 people have been issued visas and around 2000 of them have been evacuated from Kabul.

The information minister had added that the PIA assisted over 1,400 people including journalists, IMF, World Bank, and staff of various embassies during the evacuation process.

PIA trying to evacuate foreign nationals at the earliest: CEO

