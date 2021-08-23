AGP 'unearths' Rs100m malfeasance in PIPS accounts

ISLAMABAD: Retired employees of the Senate were hired as consultants by Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) without competitive process in disregard to the laid down criteria while irregularities of almost Rs 100 million have been detected in PIPS accounts in an audit conducted by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

In its recently released report of the audit year 2020-21 that covers financial year 2019-20, the AGP has found that that PIPS hired consultants "on request of the individual without the justified need for routine functions of the organisations."

The report revealed that retired employees of Senate of Pakistan were hired as consultants on their request "just to compensate them."

These appointments were made during January 2017 - October 2020. Most of this period covers the tenure of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate and Chairman PIPS Board of Governors (BoGs).

The audit reveals that Khusro Malik was appointed Consultant for three months on monthly pay of Rs 280,000; Mian Yasir Suliman was also appointed Consultant for three months for Rs 280,000 monthly; Zarar Khan for one year for Rs 135,000 monthly; Zia ul Hassan for one year for Rs 100,000 monthly; Khalid Mahmood for one year for Rs 100,000 monthly; Mahvish Naseer for 19 months for Rs 100,000 monthly; Hanif Khan for a total period of 16 months for Rs 85,000 monthly that were increased to Rs 165,000 monthly after his first four-month appointment term; Amna Zaman for a total period of 10 months for Rs 85,000 monthly that were increased to Rs 165,000 monthly after her first four-month appointment term. The list also includes the name of former senator Farhatullah Babar who was hired as Consultant for six months for Rs 250,000 monthly.

The audit is of the view that the appointments of the consultants in disregard to government instructions are irregular. The report reveals that regular payments are made on monthly basis and no monitoring mechanism exists to check the work of consultants.

The audit reported the matter to PIPS management. During Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting, PIPS took the stance that due process was followed in hiring the consultants and that these consultants were recruited only for specific tasks for specific period. The DAC was not satisfied with PIPS management's explanation and directed it to inquire into the matter and fix responsibility. The audit recommended compliance of DAC directives.

The audit report further reveals that PIPS officers were paid additional benefits over and above the approved pay structure- from the financial year 2015-16 to 2019-20.

The audit held as irregular the payment of additional over and above the approved pay structure to officers and staff.

The matter was reported to PIPS management. During DAC meeting, PIPS management took the stance that PIPS Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules 2010 authorise PIPS BoG to determine salaries, allowances and other benefits to PIPS employees. DAC was not convinced with the justification of PIPS management and directed it to provide a revised reply. Audit recommended compliance of DAC directives.

The audit report also found that PIPS failed to verify the degrees of its officers immediately after their employment. In one instance, Muzaffar Ali Mahar, who was appointed as PIPS Director Human Resource and Finance on December 31, 2013, was sacked on February 18, 2016 when PIPS BoG, through an inquiry, found that all of his three degrees were bogus/fake. The audit noted that the payment of salary and allowances of Rs 4.04 million to the officer was irregular. The matter was reported to PIPS management. During the DAC meeting, the PIPS informed that the matter was pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. DAC directed PIPS that the related para be placed before PIPS BoG to consider recovery of the amount from the officer. The AGP report recommended compliance with DAC directives.

