Carpet makers seek govt's help to 'revolutionise' handlooms industry

LAHORE: Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif has said that as India, Pakistan has also succeeded in manufacturing handlooms and if the government sponsors the promotion of this technology, it can revolutionise the provision of employment.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the recently introduced handlooms can be used to make carpets as well as karandi, khaddar and other products and there are many famous chains of Khaddar here and the government should train the people and connect them with these chains so that they can be provided employment at their doorstep.

He said that the design course of Carpet Training Institute is the best and this course got appreciation from all corners, now we are also trying to give weaving training and our handmade carpet industry depends on Carpet Training Institute.

The only demand from the government is to provide us with facilities regarding new technology and not to create obstacles. He said institutions stand in the way that you can't work. It shouldn't happen. We have problems getting the technology that comes with it.

He said that the handloom carpet industry has shrunk not only in Pakistan but also in the world but its impact on Pakistan has become more pronounced.