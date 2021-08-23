ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Carpet makers seek govt's help to 'revolutionise' handlooms industry

NNI 23 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif has said that as India, Pakistan has also succeeded in manufacturing handlooms and if the government sponsors the promotion of this technology, it can revolutionise the provision of employment.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the recently introduced handlooms can be used to make carpets as well as karandi, khaddar and other products and there are many famous chains of Khaddar here and the government should train the people and connect them with these chains so that they can be provided employment at their doorstep.

He said that the design course of Carpet Training Institute is the best and this course got appreciation from all corners, now we are also trying to give weaving training and our handmade carpet industry depends on Carpet Training Institute.

He said that the design course of the Carpet Training Institute is the best and it is appreciated, now we are also trying to give weaving training, our handmade carpet industry depends on the Carpet Training Institute.

The only demand from the government is to provide us with facilities regarding new technology and not to create obstacles. He said institutions stand in the way that you can't work. It shouldn't happen. We have problems getting the technology that comes with it.

He said that the handloom carpet industry has shrunk not only in Pakistan but also in the world but its impact on Pakistan has become more pronounced.

Carpet makers seek govt's help 'revolutionise' handlooms industry promotion of this technology provision of employment Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Pervez Hanif

Carpet makers seek govt's help to 'revolutionise' handlooms industry

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.