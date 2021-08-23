ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Audit report finds irregularities in Islamabad Airport construction

INP 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: An audit report has pointed at multiple irregularities in the construction of Islamabad airport including opting for the wrong site to build air traffic control tower (ATC) that failed its purposes, report revealed on Sunday.

The decision to construct the ATC tower for Islamabad International Airport twice dented the national exchequer with an Rs21 million loss, audit finds.

The wrong construction site had caused the ATC to be blinded by the planes standing northwest to the terminal and since it failed the purpose, a new site was chosen to build the structure on.

Building of the ATC tower anew cost Rs21 million, the audit reported. It said the reason behind it was mismanagement and poor control over the affairs.

The report further added that the matter was signified to the project administration but it did not respond to the concerns. When asked, the CAA authorities refused to comment on the matter.

Ceiling of Islamabad airport leaks once again due to rain. Separately earlier last month, it was reported that the ceiling of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport started leaking once again due to heavy rain in the federal capital.

As per details, portions of the Islamabad International Airport ceiling were seen crashing to the ground due to the recent rains.

The ceiling near the International departure and FIA counter is leaking and the floor is giving a look of a lake.

Due to leakage after the heavy showers, the passengers and the staff are facing problems.

In the last monsoon season, the ceiling of the airport got leaked after a downpour in the twin cities.

