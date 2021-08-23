ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,923
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.18% positivity
Sindh
419,810
Punjab
379,574
Balochistan
31,819
Islamabad
96,030
KPK
156,365
Lok Virsa to launch 'Artisan Emporium' soon: ED

APP 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) was planning to launch 'Artisan Emporium' soon to facilitate local artisan of the country in getting due share and acknowledgment of their artwork.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali on Sunday said "the program will ensure proper showcasing of the art pieces, along with providing sufficient amount or financial reward for their unmatched artwork prepared after unflinching hardwork."

Lok Virsa ED said that this platform would promote their hardwork and skills to get them reasonable amount of money for their locally produced handmade products like shawls, handicrafts and decorative items.

He said the ignored families of these artisans would be assisted in getting the chance to accommodate themselves with their families and children.

"The artisans are the one who embellished the crafts and handmade work which attracted the people to buy from all over the world," he added.

