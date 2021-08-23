Identification parade: Woman TikToker recognizes 3 suspects

LAHORE: A woman TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan has identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode during the identification parade.

During the identification parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

It emerged that the three were the first ones who assaulted her during the entire episode.

Speaking to media after the identification parade, she said those identified were most active during the incident while two others have also been identified over suspicion of their involvement.

The police authorities said that 40 people have so far been produced before the victim and 30 will be paraded before her later in the day. The victim said that her mother and the entire family is under stress after the incident and it was like a bad dream for her, which she wanted to get rid of as soon as possible.

Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities. They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.