Students take entry test at SMIU

KARACHI: The Sindh Madrasahtul Islam University (SMIU) held the computer-based entry test for the fall of 2021 on Saturday and Sunday at its main building and Talpur House. The total number of candidates who applied for admission was six-time higher than available seats this year, also the highest figure ever recorded.

Deans Prof Syed Asif Ali, Prof Jamshed Adil, Prof Zahid Ali, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh and Controller of Examination Furqan Iftikhar inspected the entry test process.

While inspecting they said that a large number of students are keen to get admission in the varsity and this year record number of candidates had applied for admissions, which is the highest the previous applying ratio. They welcomed the new students and said that the Admissions will be given purely on a merit basis at SMIU. The entry test was held only for the undergraduate program while for Graduate and Postgraduate program interviews will be held on the 24th & 25th of August.