Dr Asim Hussain's wife's funeral prayers today

Recorder Report 23 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of Dr Zareen Hussain, wife of former Federal Minister for Petroleum and Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Dr Asim Hussain will be offered on Monday (today) at Zia-ud-Din University Mosque on Link Road Superhighway after Asr prayers.

As per details, Dr Zareen's funeral procession will be taken out from her residence at F-120, Block-F North Nazimabad at 4 pm, and she will be laid to rest in the adjacent compound of the mosque. Zareen's funeral was postponed on Sunday due to a delay in Dr Asim Hussain's son's flight. Dr Zareen Hussain passed away in Karachi on Saturday after a protracted illness. She was 66 years old.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

