ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Yields end week lower on Covid-19 concerns

Reuters 23 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields edged higher on the day but closed lower on the week on Friday as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants and rising volatility in the stock market boosted demand for the safe haven debt.

The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant has raised fears that it will slow economic normalization, with many workers likely to continue to work from home.

"You're probably going to see slower growth, economic numbers are going to be somewhat softer over the course of time," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

At the same time "stock market volatility has been a lot higher recently and ... the month of August, especially the last couple of weeks, it's a very strong seasonal for lower yields, so that's another factor," di Galoma added.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose two basis points on the day to 1.260%, but are down from 1.283% last week. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since February.

Trading was choppy with many traders and investors out for August summer holidays.

"Today's selling in longer Treasuries is on light volume," Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report.

Inflation expectations also dropped sharply this week as investors speculated that price pressures should moderate.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities fell to 2.45% and are down from 2.57% last Friday.

The Federal Reserve is expected to taper bond purchases later this year, which should dampen some inflation pressures.

The US central bank is not likely to begin this process in the next few months, however, and it is likely to reduce the purchases at a slow rate.

"I don't think it's going to be implemented very quickly and I don't think that it is going to be a huge reduction in the day to day QE that they've been doing. They'll reduce it, but it's not going to be substantial," di Galoma said.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the US central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially.

US Treasury COVID Yields Yields end week lower

Yields end week lower on Covid-19 concerns

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.