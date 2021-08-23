Sloppy United held to draw at impressive Southampton in reality check

SOUTHAMPTON: Manchester United were given a reality check after last week's storming start to the season when they could only draw 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday after forward Mason Greenwood cancelled out an own goal by team mate Fred.

United began the campaign with a 5-1 home win over Leeds United last weekend but could not repeat that performance and were lucky not to lose to Ralph Hasenhuettl's organised and dynamic side.

Southampton took the lead on the half-hour mark after a bright spell when Jack Stephens dispossessed Bruno Fernandes in the United half and the hosts swiftly moved the ball towards Che Adams, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Fred to squirm inside the near post and past David de Gea.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was convinced that Stephens had fouled Fernandes in the build-up to the goal but Hasenhuettl said he welcomed referees letting the game flow.

United defender Harry Maguire had hit the crossbar early on with a looping header while Anthony Martial's rebound was scrambled off the line by Mohammed Salisu but the half had belonged to Southampton, who swarmed over United with an aggressive high press and caused havoc down the right-hand side.

Solskjaer's side levelled early in the 55th when Greenwood thumped a low shot under Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy after clever interplay between Fernandes and Paul Pogba, who added another assist to the five he notched up against Leeds.