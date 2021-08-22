Pak Army officer martyred, two soldiers injured in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

A Pakistan Army official embraced martyrdom while two other soldiers suffered injuries as their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tobo, Balochistan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday.

The military's media wing said that a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan. Resultantly, Capt Kashif embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured.

The statement added that the injured soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility at Khuzdar.

In a separate incident, the ISPR said that a terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR maintained that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan.

During an exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist. It stated that the search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists.