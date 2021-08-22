ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,923
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.18% positivity
Sindh
419,810
Punjab
379,574
Balochistan
31,819
Islamabad
96,030
KPK
156,365
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh confident recovering Tamim will play T20 World Cup

  • Tamim hurt his knee during the April-May tour of Sri Lanka and returned midway through the team's subsequent Zimbabwe tour in July
Reuters 22 Aug 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh have expressed confidence that opener Tamim Iqbal will recover fully from a knee injury in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

Tamim hurt his knee during the April-May tour of Sri Lanka and returned midway through the team's subsequent Zimbabwe tour in July.

He will miss next month's Twenty20 series against New Zealand, but chief selector Minhajul Abedin said the 32-year-old would be fit for the World Cup where Bangladesh must finish among the top two in Group B to make the tournament's Super 12 stage.

"I don't see any doubt," Abedin told the Cricbuzz website. "He will play when he is fit and he will be with the team. We are keeping a close eye on his development."

Team doctor Debashish Chowdhury said Tamim, Bangladesh's one-day captain, was recovering well and would start light practice next week.

"This injury required rest and rehabilitation. We planned it accordingly and he is responding to it very well," he said.

"When he starts running and participates in the skill session, we can have a clearer picture of his recovery.

"But the way he is improving, we are confident that he will be available for the T20 World Cup," added Chowdhury.

Bangladesh will play Scotland in their first opening round match on Oct. 17 in Muscat.

Twenty20 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Minhajul Abedin Cricbuzz

Bangladesh confident recovering Tamim will play T20 World Cup

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 7%

E-commerce policy: Pakistan lacks privacy, consumer protection statutes: ADB

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters