Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 7%

  • At least 75 deaths and 3,842 coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24
  • Sindh has so far reported the highest number of infections as tally reaches 419,810
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Aug 2021

Pakistan has reported 75 deaths and 3,842 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national positivity rate to 7.1 percent as the country battles a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that 53,527 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,842 turned out to be positive.

At least 150 patients are in critical condition while the total number of those who recovered from the deadly disease stands at 1,009,555.

According to a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has so far reported 419,810 cases, Punjab 379,574, Balochistan 31,819 and K-P has reported 156,365 infections. Similarly, 96,030 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 9,617 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 30,597 infections have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government was making targeted decisions to contain the spread of the virus.

Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours

He stated that the government was revising restrictions, which would continue from August 3 to August 31, in all major cities.

He mentioned that indoor dining had been banned, while outdoor dining will remain open. However, outdoor dining will also end at 10 pm.

He highlighted that takeaway and home-delivery services from restaurants will be allowed 24 hours a day while all commercial activities will stop by 8 pm instead of 10 pm.

Similarly, he said that markets and shops will remain closed twice a week while public transport will operate on 50 percent capacity to avoid crowding inside vehicles.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio recorded at 3.79%, highest since June 4

Besides, public and private offices will only be allowed, 50 percent employees.

In wake of increasing coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also urged the people to follow Covid SOPs, saying that a smart lockdown is the most viable solution to contain the disease as it will help save the economy from destruction.

PM Khan said the Delta variant is spreading fast. He maintained that imposing a complete lockdown in the country is not the solution, affecting the poor-income groups the most.

The country has been witnessing the fourth wave of Covid-19 due to the Delta variant, which has now reached 132 countries and territories.

