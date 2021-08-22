ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

APP 22 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said the sustainable economic growth was witnessed in the country due to prudent policies of the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to gigantic measures taken by the government, the national economy was heading into right direction while increasing the exports of the country was foremost priority of it.

The minister said the incumbent government was focusing on agriculture sector to increase its production of wheat, rice, sugar, pulses and other commodities to make the country self-sufficient in that regard.

He said the current account deficit had reduced in order to further improve, strengthen and stable the country's economy to yield its desirous results. It was prioritizing the development and uplift sectors to bring change in living standard of the common man, he added.

Better economic policies will pave way for investment: Tarin

Shaukat Tarin said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy was highly applauded by the world countries. He assured the full cooperation to the business community in the wake of fourth wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to a question, he said the foreign investors were showing keen interest in investment here due to conducive environment being providing by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Coronavirus Smart lockdown COVID19 Imran Khan Shaukat Tarin PTI goverment

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters